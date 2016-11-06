EN
    11:28, 06 November 2016 | GMT +6

    Large fire rages in Almaty city

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Warehousing facilities are reportedly on fire in Almaty city, a source at the Almaty emergencies department said.

    "The fire started at 10:42 a.m. Almaty time in Kazybayeva Street in Zhetysu distict. More details are to follow," official spokesperson of the department Sandugash Baimukhambetova told Kazinform.

    Recall that other warehousing facilities caught fire in the same district of Almaty city on November 3. The fire damaged an area of 60 square meters.

    Almaty Incidents
