    07:48, 23 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Large forest fire breaks out on Kazakh-Russian border in Abai region

    None
    SEMEY. KAZINFORM Firefighters are battling now a massive forest fire in Abai region, which had broken out in the territory of Russia’s Altai region and spread to the territory of Semey Ormany state natural forest reserve, Kazinform reports.

    According to the regional emergencies department, the fire began on May 22 near Novenkaya village of Altay region and then spread to Semey Ormany forest reserve.

    The preliminary area of the fire is 57-70 hectares. 47 employees of the emergencies department, 157 workers of the local forestry department, as well as more than 60 units of specialized vehicles are involved in the fire extinguishing operation.

    There is currently no threat to settlements. However, all services are ready for evacuation works.


    Tags:
    Wildfires Kazakhstan Incidents Abai region
