Large German companies keen to develop projects in Kazakhstan

As part of the visit to Germany the governmental delegation of Kazakhstan led by 1st Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar met with heads of large German companies in Berlin, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Government’s press service.

Lift Air GmbH, Flight Design General Aviation GmbH, Green Energy Holding GmbH, Deutsche Forfait AG, Euler Hermes AG, SIEMENS AG, CLAAS, HMS Bergbau AG, SVEVIND Energy and Deutsche Bahn AG representatives took part in the talks.

Those present focused on the development of priority issues of trade and investment cooperation and shared views on promising projects in the sphere of energy, agro-industrial complex and machine building.

Sklyar said Kazakhstan pays great attention to raising foreign direct investments confirming interest in further deepening of cooperation. in turn, German companies expressed interest in the development of projects noting the favorable investment climate of Kazakhstan.