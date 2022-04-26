Large investment projects worth 820 bln tenge to be launched in Atyrau region
Minister Uskenbayev told the Government meeting on Tuesday that the most capital-intensive projects to the tune of 820 billion tenge will be implemented in Atyrau region. «Despite there being only 5 such projects, investment per one workplace will amount to 1 billion tenge. The lowest volume of investment falls at Pavlodar region – 7,4 billion tenge,» he told the Government meeting.
The least capital-intensive workplaces will be created in West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions – some 20-30 million tenge per a workplace.
«This year the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development will implement 107 projects, the Ministry of Agriculture – 46 projects, the Ministry of Energy – 5 projects and the Ministry of Healthcare will be responsible for 7 projects,» he revealed.
According to Minister Uskenbayev, when all these projects reach their full capacity they are expected to make products worth 2,5 billion tenge. Their overall volume of export will hit $3,6 billion.