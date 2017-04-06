Large Italian companies to invest in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM European businessmen intend to implement business projects in the Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent repots referring to the press service of the region's Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

Almaty region was chosen as a very well located logistics-wise. The delegation included top managers of large Italian companies such as Carmet, Brio, Longo, INFORTRADE SRLS and INFORTRADE.

During the delegation's meeting with the region's officials, the first deputy akim Lazzat Turlashev spoke in detail about the socio-economic development and priority areas of Almaty region's economy. According to him, today the region is home for 30 export-oriented companies, and has established economic cooperation with 100 countries.

Mr. Turlashev noted that attraction of investments is one of the important tasks set by President Nazarbayev Almaty region is ready to support it aiming for positive result in every possible way.

The sides discussed details of future projects and topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the Chamber of Entrepreneurs. Representatives of the prosecutor's office told European businessmen about the work done in terms of protecting the rights and interests of businesses.

The head of the Regional Development Center of Almaty region Kuanysh Kadyrov spoke investment opportunities and business climate in the region. According to him, recently an Italian company expressed an intention to open a meat factory here.

Lyazzat Chinkisbaeva, the director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty region emphasized the importance of organizing foreign investors and entrepreneurs' visits to the regions providing firsthand knowledge about business climate and opportunities. The Chamber, according to her, will accompany these projects creating a dialogue between businesses and local administration.

Within the framework of their visit Italian entrepreneurs will also familiarize themselves with the work of the Taldykorgan industrial zone and Tekeli Mining and Processing Plant.