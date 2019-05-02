Large multinational company to kickstart production in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Jointly with KazMunaiHim Company, a multinational corporation based in Italy will produce chemical reagents and fuel additives, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The project implementation opens up new opportunities in terms of cooperation with Italian businesses and encouraging them as potential investors in the special economic zone," said Aibek Tursyngaliyev, Head of SEZ Pavlodar. "New production facility will be real proof of the effectiveness and stability of Kazakhstan's largest investment platform."



The Kazakh-Italian enterprise has already become the official resident of the Pavlodar Special Economic Zone, the press service of the governor of Pavlodar region has informed today.



"KazFoil LLP project was also granted the official status of the SEZ participant. The focus area of this enterprise is the production of aluminum foils and profiles, which are used in the food industry, construction industry, machine building, and metallurgy," the press service added.

It is planned that both projects will be accomplished by the end of 2019, the administration said. The total investment reached around KZT 8 billion.