Large-scale disinfection underway in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large-scale disinfection is underway in the Kazakh capital. Places of public gathering: parks, squares, markets, bazaars, shopping malls are to be disinfected over two days.

As earlier reported, public transport services and businesses in Nur-Sultan suspend their operations on June 20-21 but for emergency services, pharmaceuticals and groceries. All the places of public gathering are closed down.

As of June 20, Kazakh capital confirmed 29 coronavirus deaths. 3,192 coronavirus cases were recorded in the city, 2,176 recovered.