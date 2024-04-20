EN
    Large-scale ecological campaign continues in Astana

    Photo credit: Astana akimat

    The large-scale ecological campaign Taza Kazakhstan continues in Astana, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the akimat’s press service.

    esidents of the Kazakh capital, workers of culture and sports, employees of state bodies, small and medium-sized businesses, including shopping and entertainment malls, cafes, restaurants, volunteers, pupils and students, and others joined the campaign.

    Large-scale monument cleaning is underway since there are 117 monuments in the city.

    Besides, people plant trees and clean up stormwater drainage systems, irrigation canals, streets, and sidewalks.

    As earlier reported, Taza Kazakhstan nationwide ecological campaign began countrywide. Its third week is devoted to tree planting.

