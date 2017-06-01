Large truck, bus crash in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM Four people were taken to the hospital after a collision between a passenger bus and KamAZ truck, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to a source in law enforcement, an accident occurred at the intersection of Sukhe bator and Sherbakov streets this morning. Eyewitnesses claim that the traffic light wasn't working.

In total 24 people with various injuries were treated, two underwent surgery.

Department of Internal Affairs of Zhambyl region has not provided comments on the incident so far.