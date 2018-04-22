Largest gas condensate refinery to be built in Iran

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Managing Director of 'Persian Gulf Star Refinery' (PGSR) Mohammad Ali Dadvar said that the volume of gasoline production in the refinery is to hit 24 million liters a day.



Dadvar reiterated that the largest world gas condensate refinery will be built in an area of 700 hectares.

He told reporters on Saturday that construction expenses for the refinery is around 4 billion dollars, which is totally paid by domestic resources, IRNA reports.

Dadvar said that the final capacity of the refinery is to be 360,000 barrels a day and in phases of one and two would be 240,000 barrels a day.

He said that 16 million liters of gasoline is being produced now, which will be 24 million liters next week.

Dadvar said producing gasoline of the refinery has Euro-5 standard and added that currently 9 million liters of diesel fuel and 1,200 tons of liquid gas produced daily.

He reminded that by operating the phases of the PGSR Iran will be self-sufficient in gasoline production.







Illustrative photo