07:49, 19 August 2016 | GMT +6
Larionova won bronze medal in women's 69kg freestyle wrestling
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Yekaterina Larionova wrestled American Elena Pirozhkova down in women's 63kg repechage final fight at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. The fight ended with the score 5:3 (5:0).
In the first repechage round, Larionova won over Swedish Henna Johansson 5:0.
In starting fight of the Olympics, she lost to Belarusian Mariya Mamashuk who later advanced to the final to meet Japanese Risako Kawai.