    14:42, 12 July 2016 | GMT +6

    Larry the cat will not be evicted from No 10, Cabinet Office confirms

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Downing Street cat will be spared eviction from Number 10 when the Cameron family leave, it has been confirmed. Chief mouser Larry - a brown and white tabby entrusted with the rat-catching portfolio - will continue to reside in his famous abode when Theresa May moves in after becoming prime minister on Wednesday.

    A Cabinet Office spokeswoman said: "It's a civil servant's cat and does not belong to the Camerons - he will be staying."

    Larry, who was rehomed from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in 2011, was said to have a "strong predatory drive" that suggested he would be well suited to the task of rat catching.

    David Cameron welcomed the cat's arrival, and said he would make a "great addition" to the Number 10 team. Larry was the first cat to hold the appointment since stalwart ratter Humphrey was retired in 1997.

    Humphrey was succeeded for a short period by Sybil, the pet of then chancellor Alistair Darling, in 2007, but the renowned mouser failed to settle, and returned to Scotland. The Foreign Office appointed Palmerston, a moggy, in April to keep pests in Whitehall at bay.

    An unofficial Twitter account set up under Larry's name posted on Monday: "Does anyone know a good cat groomer available tomorrow? I need to make a good impression on someone on Wednesday ..."

    It had earlier tweeted: "One final thing before they'll let you have the job, TheresaMay2016 - tell the people you'll keep me in Number 10."

    Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com 

