TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:20, 02 October 2017 | GMT +6

    Las Vegas shooting leaves at least 20 dead — police

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM No less than 20 people were killed and more than 100 injured in a shootout late Sunday night outside a casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, the United States, Las Vegas Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told CNN.

    "We have well an excess of 100 plus injured and excess of 20 plus that have died," he said.

    The gunman in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Festival and was killed on the 32nd floor.

    "He is dead currently, he has been identified, he is a local resident. I will not release his name at this time," the spokesman said.
    Police believe he acted alone but officers are searching for a woman, who could have been linked to the shooter.

