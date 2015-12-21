WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM A driver plowed into a sidewalk several times at the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night, injuring more than 30 pedestrians in what authorities described as an "intentional" act.

At least one person was killed and 37 others injured near the Paris Las Vegas hotel, Clark County Fire Chief Greg Cassell said.

Of the injured, six are in critical condition.

Antonio Nassar, who was at the Strip, said people scrambled to stop the driver as she plowed into pedestrians.

"The car rolled right in front of me. By the time I looked over to the right, all you could see was [her] driving away and people were bouncing off the front of the car, you can hear it," Nassar told the affiliate.

"She rode the sidewalk, she came to a stop at the Paris intersection, people are punching into the window ... she accelerated again and just kept mowing people down."

Rows of ambulances and police cars gathered at the scene, their lights flickering.

"This was not an act of terrorism," Deputy Police Chief Brett Zimmerman said.

Police rule out terrorism

Authorities said they but will investigate further and look at numerous surveillance videos.

The woman driving the 1996 Oldsmobile is in custody, and undergoing tests for alcohol and controlled substances. A 3-year-old child in the car with her was unharmed.

"Everyone was running ... and as I was running, I saw a car up on the sidewalk coming toward us," a witness told CNN affiliate KLAS . "I saw a lady, she didn't seem like she wanted to stop the car, she had both hands on her wheel and she was looking straight forward."

People scrambled to stop the driver, she said.

"I saw men running after her, yelling, 'stop, stop!' As she was passing, we saw people running after her. Everyone was so frantic and just running around."

Traffic snaked down the streets as cars were diverted near the Paris Las Vegas hotel.

As the night wore on, the streets emptied.

Source: CNN