Last batch of tickets for Universiade 2017 closing ceremony still available in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The last batch of tickets for the closing ceremony of the 28th Winter Universiade is still available at ticket offices in Almaty city. The closing ceremony will take place at the Almaty Arena Complex on February 8.

Residents and guests of the city still have an opportunity to buy tickets for ice hockey, figure skating and other popular events of the Universiade.



"I dropped by to buy the tickets for the closing ceremony. I don't want to miss this opportunity and attend the ceremony. I watched the opening ceremony on TV and was stunned by its grandiosity. I feel like the closing ceremony will not disappoint the viewers as well," student named Atkhan told Kazinform correspondent at one of the ticket offices in Almaty city.



Over 1,000 performers - singers, gymnasts, dancers, actors and many others - are expected to take part in the closing ceremony.



Additional tickets popped up for sale at the ticket offices in Almaty after the FISU representatives gave the thumbs up to sell their seats. Organizers believe there won't be any issues surrounding the availability of tickets. However, ticket offices sell 5 tickets per customer in order to fight ticket scalping.