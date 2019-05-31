Last Kazakhstani crashes out of 2019 Roland Garros

PARIS. KAZINFORM - All representatives of Kazakhstan crashed out of the 2019 Roland Garros main draw with Alexander Bublik losing in the second round of the Grand Slam tournament in the French capital, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Bublik was eliminated by 4th-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem in a four-set match 3-6, 7-6, 3-6, 5-7.



In the next round of the tournament Thiem will face Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay.



Earlier Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva, Zarina Diyas, Mikhail Kukushkin and Elena Rybakina crashed out of the tournament.