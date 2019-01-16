EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 16 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Last Kazakhstani crashes out of Australian Open singles

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №39 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the second round of the 2019 Australian Open, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

    In the second round 24-year-old Putintseva was upset by Swiss Belinda Bencic who needed 2 hours and 45 minutes to eliminate Kazakhstani.
    The Swiss athlete was stronger in the first set 7-5, then, Putintseva snatched the initiative and dominated the second one winning it 6-4. The third set sealed the fate of the match - Bencic won with a score of 6-2.

    It is worth mentioning that other Kazakhstanis Zarina Diyas and Mikhail Kukushkin didn't even make it to the second round, losing their respective matches.




    Photo: olympic.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!