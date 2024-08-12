EN
    01:41, 12 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Last official medals of the Summer 2024 Olympic Games awarded in Paris

    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: screenshot from video

    The women's marathon medals were awarded as part of the Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: screenshot from video

    As earlier reported, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands crossed the line first to win gold, Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa finished second, while Kenya's Hellen Obiri took home bronze.

    Olympic Games
    Photo credit: screenshot from video
    Olympic Games awarding ceremony
    Photo credit: screenshot from video

    Kazakh field and track athlete Zhanna Mamazhanova finished 33rd at the Olympic Games Athletics Marathon clocking 02:30:51.

    2024 Olympic Games
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
