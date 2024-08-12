Last official medals of the Summer 2024 Olympic Games awarded in Paris

The women's marathon medals were awarded as part of the Olympic Games 2024 closing ceremony in Paris, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Photo credit: screenshot from video

As earlier reported, Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands crossed the line first to win gold, Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa finished second, while Kenya's Hellen Obiri took home bronze.

Kazakh field and track athlete Zhanna Mamazhanova finished 33rd at the Olympic Games Athletics Marathon clocking 02:30:51.