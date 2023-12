NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As the summer comes to its end extreme heat and warm weather will give way for a brief spell to thundershowers and gusty winds in the western, northern, central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

In the next 24 hours air temperature is forecast to drop, however on August 29 mercury will rise again as high as to 28…37 degrees Celsius in the country’s south and southeast.