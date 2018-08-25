Late Kazakh composer, figure skater inspire underground art

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The memory of Olympics bronze medalist Denis Ten was perpetuated in one of the underground passages of Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The reconstruction of underground walkways in Almaty is coming to an end. The underground walkways on Abay Street substantially changed. "For instance, in the underground walkway at the intersection of Abay and Dostyk avenues, we stylized the walls with quotations by Kazakh poet and philosopher, Abay Qunanbaiuly. In the underground walkway opposite to Abylai Khan Avenue, the walls were decorated with images of seven treasures of a Kazakh nomad "Zheti Kazyna".

As for the underground walkway located at the KazNU bus stop on Timiryazev Street, CCTV cameras are installed there. The artistic design is made in the 20th-21st century contemporary styles and reflects modern cultural achievements. Late Batyrkhan Shukenov, a composer and musician, and Denis Ten, Olympic bronze medalist figure skater, inspired the artists. In addition, a special place in the composition was given to Viktor Tsoi, a frontman of Kino band who fell in love with Almaty city on the set of film ‘Igla' (‘The Needle'). It should be mentioned that songs by A-Studio and Kino bands, as well as solo works by Batyrkhan Shukenov, are heard in the walkway.

It is to be recalled that Almaty city authorities allocated over KZT 2.5 billion for the modernization of 48 of 56 underground walkways this year. According to the projects, CCTV cameras and music loudspeakers are installed in the walkways. The walls are being decorated with artistic compositions. In addition, there will be no more trade or services.