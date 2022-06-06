Late night shooting in Philadelphia leaves at least three dead, 11 injured

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM At least three people died and 11 others were injured after a shooting in the U.S. city of Philadelphia late Saturday night.

Police said «several active shooters» opened fire at a crowd in a popular nightlife area in Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania, Xinhua reports.

Fourteen people were taken to hospital, where two men and a woman were pronounced dead, according to police.

Two automatic handguns were recovered from the scene, including one with an extended magazine. There have been no arrests made so far.

The shooting is the latest in a rash of deadly attacks that have shocked the United States over the past few weeks.

Last month, an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.