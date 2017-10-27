Late October to be warm in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The cyclone above the western parts of Kazakhstan will quickly approach the northeastern part of the country this weekend, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

It will grip eastern Kazakhstan on Saturday (October 27) bringing precipitation - rains, snowfall, and gusty wind - to most regions of the country and chances of rain to some areas of southern and southeastern Kazakhstan.



The cyclone will also bring dry and warm air masses and better weather to the entire territory of Kazakhstan. Mercury will go +3, +11°C higher in northern Kazakhstan and +15, +20°C higher in southern Kazakhstan till the end of October.