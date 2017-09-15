Latest trends in regional policy and security discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakhstan Council on Foreign Relations held an expert meeting in Astana themed "Kazakhstan's Central Asian strategy: strengthening the vector of regional cooperation".

Against the backdrop of global geopolitical shifts, Central Asia is entering a stage of the new political and socio-economic transformation and the countries of the region are gradually starting to understand their role in international and regional processes. Thus, the topic of regional cooperation becomes more relevant today. At the same time, it is noted that new stage brings new challenges.

The participants of the meeting discussed the latest trends in regional politics and security, as well as the content of Kazakhstan's Central Asian strategy.



The event was attended by leading Kazakh analysts, government employees, representatives of mass media, international organizations, as well as diplomatic missions.

The Kazakhstan Council on Foreign Relations was established on May 10, 2017, on behalf of the Kazakhstan Political Science Association and the Kazakh Association of Diplomats. The Council is chaired by Yerlan Karin, while Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev acts as its Honorary Chairman. The presidium includes Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Majilis' Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security Committee Chair Maulen Ashimbayev, as well as the heads of the leading Kazakh think tanks.

The main goal of the Council is to consolidate domestic experts in the field of international relations and promote key international initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as to discuss and develop recommendations on the most pressing issues of the regional and global agenda.