Latifa bint Mohammed inaugurates 3rd edition of world’s biggest book sale

DUBAI. KAZINFORM - Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, today inaugurated the third edition of the world’s biggest book sale, Big Bad Wolf Books. Being held from 14 - 24 April in Dubai Studio City, the 11-day event is displaying over one million books, WAM reports.

During her visit, Her Highness toured the exhibition and praised the cultural and cognitive diversity offered by the event, which features books in many languages that cover a wide range of disciplines and fields, including scientific, literary, and humanitarian, among others. The variety on offer is consistent with Dubai and the UAE’s cultural diversity, where over 190 nationalities live and work.

Sheikha Latifa stressed the important role played by the major cultural event in reinforcing Dubai’s position as a preferred destination for culture and knowledge enthusiasts, a beacon of cultural diversity, and a centre for creativity and cultural dialogue. Big Bad Wolf Books aligns with many of Dubai Culture’s sectoral priorities, including making culture accessible to everyone and promoting reading, Sheikha Latifa said.

Sheikha Latifa added: « His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has always sought to spread a culture of reading in the community, making it an indispensable daily habit and instilling a passion for it, especially among future generations. A strong culture of reading enables members of society to make significant contributions to the development of the Arab region and the advancement of their countries, in addition to driving creativity and innovation in various fields. Big Bad Wolf Books provides its visitors with a world of books and knowledge and plays an important role in supporting publishing houses and platforms that encourage reading.«

Her Highness highlighted the ongoing efforts of various entities working with Dubai Culture to enhance the emirate’s position as a vibrant city that provides its residents and visitors with unique cultural experiences through many initiatives and events. This reflects the depth and richness of Dubai’s cultural sector that is integral to the social fabric of this iconic city, and the development of its cultural and creative industries as important tributaries of the local economy.

Big Bad Wolf Books is open daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and admission is free for everyone. The exhibition features discounts on books ranging from 50% - 80% off recommended retail prices.

The Big Bad Wolf Books sale was first launched in the UAE in 2018. Returning for its third edition during the Holy Month of Ramadan, readers can access a variety of high-quality books, from bestseller titles, novels, science fiction, romance, literature and graphic novels, to books on business, self-help, architecture, and cooking, among many others. The book sale will also delight younger readers with its children’s books, featuring storybooks, activity books, board books, colouring books, picture books, and interactive books.