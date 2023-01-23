Latin American countries interested in visa-free regime with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov revealed what work is being done in order to expand the list of countries with visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Smadiyarov, Kazakhstan is working towards expanding the list of the countries willing to offer Kazakhstanis better conditions, visa-free regime. All this is done within a framework of a special overarching program, he told journalists on Monday.

In his words, the more countries agree to sign the visa-free agreements, the more such agreements will be signed. [Discussing a visa-free regime] is a lively negotiation process, he said.

The official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA added that the Latin American countries are extremely interested in increasing the tourist inflow from Kazakhstan.

According to Smadiyarov, the foreign ministries of those countries requested to look into the issue. Last year witnessed the signing of a number of agreements, this year more agreements are to be signed. The Arab countries also expressed interest. The talks on the Schengen area are ongoing,» he added.