Latin American countries report latest COVID-19 situation

BOGOTA. KAZINFORM - Countries across Latin America have reported new COVID-19 cases and fatalities, according to official data announced late Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Brazil

Brazil’s Health Ministry said 98 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 661,220.

Some 21,229 new cases registered in the country took the total number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 to over 30.14 million.

Mexico

In the past 24 hours, 125 people died in Mexico, raising the country's death toll to 323,720, the Health Ministry reported.

With 2,712 new cases, the country registered over 5.72 million cases.

Colombia

According to the Colombian Health Ministry, 10 more people died due to COVID-19, taking the total fatalities to 139,713.

The country with a population of 50 million also registered 294 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally to over 6.08 million.

Chile

At least 42 people lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours in Chile, taking the total fatalities to 56,997, said the country’s Health Ministry.

Some 3,773 new cases were also registered in the country, raising the total to over 3.5 million.