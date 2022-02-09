Latin American countries report new COVID-19 cases, fatalities

BOGOTA. KAIZNFORM - Countries across Latin America reported new cases of COVID-19 infections, as well as fatalities, according to official data released on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Brazil

At least 1,189 people in Brazil lost their lives in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 633,810, the country’s Health Ministry said.

During the same period, 177,027 more people tested positive, taking the total number of cases to 26.77 million.

Mexico

Mexico’s COVID-19 case tally surpassed 5.16 million with 6,343 new additions, according to the Health Ministry.

Fatalities increased by 132 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 309,884.

The country also witnessed over 4.37 recoveries to date.

With a population exceeding 126 million, Mexico stands as the 16th country «where the most COVID-19 cases have been registered,» according to the data gathered by the website Worldometers.

Colombia

Colombia’s Health Ministry reported 205 more virus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide fatality tally to 136,197.

The total number of cases surpassed 5.98 million, with 9,730 new infections, while the number of recoveries rose to over 5.78 million.

Colombia, with a population of near 50 million, stands as the 13th country «where the most COVID-19 cases have been registered,» the Worldometers data showed.

Argentina

With 32,790 new infections in the past 24 hours, Argentina’s caseload increased to over 8.64 million, according to the Health Ministry data.

The nationwide death toll rose to 123,227 after 284 patients died in the past 24 hours.

More than 8.25 million recoveries have so far been reported in the country, whose population is almost 45 million.

Argentina stands as the 11th country «where the most COVID-19 cases have been registered,» according to Worldometers.

Peru

Peru reported 71 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 207,312, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose by 7,207 to reach over 3.38 million. Nearly 3.4 million people have been cured of the virus.

Chile

Chile reported 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 40,087, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The number of infections increased by 24,970 as well, bringing the total caseload to more than 2.43 million. So far, over 2.25 million people have recovered.

Paraguay

According to the Paraguayan Health Ministry, 51 more people died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 17,704.

The country reported 2,686 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 612,893, with 543,945 people having recovered from the disease so far.