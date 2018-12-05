Latvia keen to launch digital projects in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Atyrau region Nurlan Nogayev met with a delegation from the Embassy of Latvia in Kazakhstan. During the meeting the Latvian side revealed they are keen to implement their projects in the oil-rich region, Kazinform has learnt from the regional communications service.

Since the early days of Kazakhstan's independence, the two countries have established friendly relations and trade and economic cooperation. Governor Nogayev noted that all the projects discussed will be supported by local authorities.



"Our region is one of the fastest evolving regions in the country. Agriculture has been developing robustly along oil and gas industry. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev tasked us to concentrate our efforts on diversification of economy. We are trying to create all conditions for investors and entrepreneurs," he said.



Latvian Ambassador Jurijs Pogrebnaks who led the delegation, in turn, gave an insight into the projects proposed. In his words, those are mainly projects in digitalization and green technologies. Ambassador Pogrebnaks stressed the Latvian side is eager to cooperate with local businessmen.





In January-August 2018, the two-way trade between Atyrau region and Latvia amounted to $58.9 million. Currently, Latvia exports pharmaceuticals, chemical products, plastics and more to Kazakhstan and imports chemical products from Atyrau region.