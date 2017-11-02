Latvia plans to launch Riga-Almaty direct flights next year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Latvian national airline, airBaltic, plans to launch Riga-Almaty flights next year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I can now say that starting next year airBaltic will fly through Almaty. I think it will be a direct flight between Riga and Almaty. This year, we have obtained new Bombardier CS 300 aircrafts. Besides, nearly 60 direct flights connect Latvia to other countries," Uldis Reimanis, the Deputy State Secretary of the Latvian Transport Ministry, said at the 10th International Conference "Trans Eurasia".

He highlighted that Latvia sets a high value to international cooperation for the development of Eurasian transportations. Latvia is fully open to its neighbors: Lithuania, Estonia, Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

"We will always support mutual cooperation," Reimanis added.