Latvia reports increase in hospitalizations amid prolonged heatwave

Hospitals in Latvia have been seeing an influx of patients suffering from various health issues caused by an unusually early and prolonged heatwave, local public service media Lsm.lv. reported on Monday, Xinhua reports.

On Tuesday, for the first time this year, the air temperature in Latvia reached 30 degrees Celsius, according to the Latvian environment, geology and meteorology center.

The Pauls Stradins Clinical University Hospital (Stradins Hospital) in Riga said that the spike in hospitalizations during the hot weather period was mainly on account of chronically ill patients suffering from heart or kidney disease, diabetes patients, as well as elderly people.

More than 1,200 patients have been admitted to the Stradins Hospital over the past week.

Meanwhile, eight kids have been admitted to the Children's Clinical University Hospital with heat-induced fever and nausea since May 17, but there have been no cases of sunburn, according to the hospital's administration.

Forecasts suggest that the heatwave in Latvia will continue at least until the end of May.