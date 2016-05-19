Latvia to participate in Religions against terrorism conference in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate's Committee for international relations, defense and security Ikram Adyrbekov has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Latvia to Kazakhstan Jurijs Pogrebnaks today.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the upcoming visit of the Latvian delegation that will partake in the international conference Religion against terrorism in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

Ambassador Pogrebnaks lauded Astana's role as a platform for open discussion of ways of joint response to the terrorist and extremist threats, counteraction to religious intolerance and promotion of inter-faith dialogue.

MP Adyrbekov believes that the conference in Astana will help find ways to maintain and strengthen inter-ethnic and interreligious accord globally.

He also expressed gratitude to the Latvian delegation headed by Inese Libina-Egnere, Vice Speaker of Latvian Saeima, for their upcoming visit.