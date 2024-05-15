Latvia turn out to be too tough for Kazakhstan at IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

At the ongoing IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan played against Latvia, suffering a 0-2 loss, a Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

In the opening period of the match, both team’s defenders and goalkeepers exhibited extravagant and well calculated actions, preventing spectators from witnessing a scored goal.

Over the second period the game was dominated by the Latvian side. Roberts Bukarts put Latvia on the scoreboard with the first goal in the 32nd minute. Afterwards, the Latvian team forced the Kazakh squad to make an error, doubling their lead. The third period was marked by skillful defense from the opposing side, eventually resulting in a 2-0 lead.

Notably, Latvia won both previous matches, overtaking Poland (5-4) and France (3-2). Kazakhstan defeated France with a 3-1 score, but failed to do so against Slovakia 2-6.