    19:07, 01 August 2016 | GMT +6

    Latvian climber died in mountains of Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Latvian mountain-climber died in the mountains of Almaty, representative of national rescue team of the committee for emergency situations of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Viktor Gritsai informed.

    "There are no details so far, as long as the body is still being transported to the mountain base. He is a citizen of Latvia," Viktor Gritsai said.

    He also noted that there was no other information about the climber's age or anything else.

     

    Almaty Incidents Accidents News Top Story
