Launch of manned Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft put off to Oct 19

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's government commission has put off the launch of a Soyuz-FG flight vehicle with the Soyuz MS-02 spacecraft to October 19, the press service of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Thursday.

"After a scrunity of materials on troubleshooting and removal of equipment malfunctions aboard the Soyuz MS-02 ship, the government commission decided to appoint the launch for October 19, 2016," the corporation said in a report.

A source told TASS in the meantime the cause of the delay was a squeezed cable aboard the Soyuz MS-02.



Source: TASS