    00:05, 01 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Launch of Proton-M carrier rocket with Eutelsat 9B onboard at Baikonur

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The first laser node of the European Data Relay System was launched from Baikonur, Kazakhstan atop a Proton rocket on 29 January at 22:20GMT.

    Dubbed the ‘SpaceDataHighway', EDRS will uniquely provide near-realtime Big Data relay services using cutting-edge laser technology. It will dramatically improve access to time-critical data, aiding disaster response by emergency services and maritime surveillance.

    The first node, EDRS-A, was launched as a hosted payload on Eutelsat-9B, a commercial telecom satellite operated by Eutelsat.
    EDRS is a public-private partnership between ESA and Airbus Defence and Space. Watch Launch of EDRS-A, the first SpaceDataHighway laser node. The video was published on ESA's Youtube channel.

    Source: ESA Youtube Channel

