Launch of supercomputer to cement leadership of Kazakhstan in CA in AI area – ministry

A supercomputer with the use of the latest technologies is set to be launched in Kazakhstan by the end of the year, head of the innovations development department of the Ministry of digital development, innovations and aerospace development Darkhan Myrzabayev said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The vision of the Ministry of digital development, innovations and aerospace development implies the construction of a technological infrastructure (supercomputer) in the form of leasing and purchase of computing capacities hosted in specialized data processing centers. The volume of computing capacities needed for artificial intelligence will be determined in accordance with the needs of government bodies, higher education facilities, scientific community and private sector, said Myrzabayev.

According to him, the supercomputer will be served to develop AI models and will available to scientific and academic circles as well as for commercial use in development of AI products, meeting the growing demand for computing capacities in AI.

The launch of the technological infrastructure (supercomputer) will define the leadership of Kazakhstan in Central Asia in the AI development and will allow to rent out computing capacities to domestic companies and neighboring countries, said Myrzabayev.

As the director general of the Digital Government Support Center, Rustem Bigari, the launch of the supercomputer will lead to the variety of skills of the personnel increasing by 800%.

According to the Government AI Readiness Index 2023 complied by Oxford Insights, Kazakhstan occupies 72nd place among 193 countries as well as third in the region of South and Central Asia, only behind India and Türkiye, he said.