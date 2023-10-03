Laureates of 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics announced

Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz, and Anne L’Huillier were jointly awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday “for experimental methods that generate attosecond pulses of light for the study of electron dynamics in matter," Anadolu reports.

“The 2023 Nobel Prize laureates in physics are being recognised for their experiments, which have given humanity new tools for exploring the world of electrons inside atoms and molecules,” said the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in a statement.

They have "demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy."

“We can now open the door to the world of electrons. Attosecond physics gives us the opportunity to understand mechanisms that are governed by electrons. The next step will be utilising them,” said Eva Olsson, chair of the Nobel Committee for Physics.​​​​​​​