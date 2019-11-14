Laurens De Vreese stays in Astana Pro Team

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Astana Pro Team officially confirms a new one-year deal for 2020 with the Belgian rider Laurens De Vreese, Kazinform has learnt from the club’s press service.

«After 5 years in the team I am still enjoying staying in Astana and working for our leaders. I feel here like in a big family, I have really good relations with everybody in the team as we have a great group of riders, but also an amazing group of staff and sports directors. I am a team player and I am proud to be part of this team, especially, after such a successful season we had in 2019! I am fully motivated to continue in the best possible way in the upcoming season. The preparation to the next year is in full progress and I am looking forward to meet all team at the training camp in December. I hope we can get even better results in 2020!» said Laurens De Vreese.

Laurens De Vreese (31 years old) joined Astana Pro Team in 2015, becoming one of the most important team riders, supporting the leaders both in the classics and stage races.

This season he helped Gorka Izagirre to win the Tour de la Provence and supported Jakob Fuglsang on winning the Vuelta a Andalucia.

«Laurens spent in Astana five seasons and we all know him as a 100% loyal team player. We can always count on him in every race he is riding with the team as he is fully dedicated to team strategy and our common goals. This year we saw Laurens helping our leaders to win races, but also in many other races he was always next to the leader, helping him to achieve as high result as possible. Besides this, Laurens is a very open and creative person who brings a really warm and friendly atmosphere in the team,» said Alexandr Vinokurov, general manager of Astana Pro Team.