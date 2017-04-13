EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:42, 13 April 2017 | GMT +6

    Lautten Compagney, Maurice Steger to perform at EXPO-2017

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Lautten Compagney is an instrumental ensemble based in Berlin, Germany. The ensemble performed at the largest Concert Halls around the world, Astana EXPO-2017 PR-department reports.

    The Independent has crowned Swiss recorder player and conductor Maurice Steger «the world's leading recorder player». Today, Steger performs with leading contemporary orchestras, such as Zurich Chamber Orchestra, Frankfurt Symphony Orchestra and Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra. His concert will be held at the EXPO-2107 on June 30, 2017.

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana EXPO projects and technologies
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!