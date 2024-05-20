Lavrov arrives in Astana to take part in SCO ministerial meeting

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Astana where he will attend a ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on May 20 and 21, a TASS correspondent reported.

The SCO foreign ministers will discuss preparations for the organization’s summit due to be held on July 3 and 4, as well as topical international topics.

Special attention will be focused on the prospects for the organization’s further development and its adaptation to the formation of a new world order. The top Russian diplomat will hold a number of bilateral meetings.

The ministers will agree upon a package of documents to be signed by the heads of state.

The July 3-4 summit is expected to endorse Belarus’ admission to the SCO as its full-fledged member.