Lavrov arrives in Switzerland for Syria talks

LAUSANNE. KAZINFORM Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Geneva, and will then head to Lausanne, which is to host a ministerial meeting on Syria on Saturday, a source in the Russian delegation told TASS.

Besides Lavrov, the meeting will also involve U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, the UN secretary general’s special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura, as well as representatives of Saudi Arabia and possibly Qatar.

The Russian Foreign Ministry earlier reported that the shortlist of the participants is being specified.

The key topic for the meeting is expected to be resumption of the regime of cessation of hostilities in Syria. In that connection, the sides will discuss the situation in Aleppo and prospects to dissociate terrorists and the opposition, first of all in and around that city.

Earlier Lavrov said Russia is not going to put forward any new initiatives at the meeting. The minister underscored that the terms of a truce in Syria and settlement of the conflict have already been mentioned in the United Nations Security Council’s resolutions, and it is important to work on their implementation.

Source: TASS



