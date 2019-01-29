Lavrov congratulates Kazakhstan on successful work within UNSC

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov congratulated Kazakhstan on successful work in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2017-2018.

At a meeting with Beibut Atamkulov in Moscow, the Russian Minister congratulated his colleague on the appointment to the post of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.



"There is no doubt in joint continuation of our work on strengthening strategic partnership, the alliance of Kazakhstan and Russia as per the agreements set by the two countries' presidents," said the Russian Minister.



"Speaking on our foreign policy coordination, I would like to congratulate Kazakhstani colleagues on successful participation in the work of the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member in 2017-2018," he added.



He noted that ‘the Russian side values the efforts of Kazakhstan on promoting international high-level meetings on Syria." He added that the next meeting will be held in Astana in mid-February.