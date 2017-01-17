Lavrov: EAEU has good development prospects

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has good development prospects, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov told a press conference for foreign and Russian mass media in Moscow on 17 January, BelTAhas learned.

“Despite all the difficulties related to the current foreign economic situation, despite complex talks inside the EAEU, I see that this association has good development prospects and we already have concrete results, and our citizens can see the benefits from the participation in the Eurasian Economic Union,” said Sergei Lavrov.

The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs noted that the EAEU activity has been steadily developing. The minister added that the new EAEU Customs Code was adopted, common pharmaceutical markets was launched. The common market of electricity will be set up by 2025, he said.

According to Sergei Lavrov, the prospects of the EAEU are also supported by the interest in the union demonstrated by other players. In his words, talks are underway with nearly 15 foreign partners, both countries and organizations, on the establishment of relations. Among them are China, Israel, Egypt, Iran, India, Serbia, Singapore, and the ASEAN.