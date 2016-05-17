Lavrov: Eastern countries show great interest in the EEU

MINSK. KAZINFORM - Eastern countries are showing great interest in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU), Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov said during a meeting with students and faculty of Belarusian State University, BelTA has learned.

"The EEU is a young organization, but it is already a subject of great interest. We have an agreement on a free trade zone with Vietnam, and the ASEAN countries are willing to sign such an agreement. Several dozens of countries have already invited the EEU to establish a free trade zone. These are the countries of Latin America and the Middle East, including Israel," Sergei Lavrov said.

He pointed out that China is also eager to cooperate with the EEU. "Of course, this shows that China sees opportunities to make profit. But they understand that reaping the benefits which are one-sided is quite problematic. Benefits can only be mutual," Sergei Lavrov added, Kazinform refers to eng.belta.by.