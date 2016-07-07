Lavrov to take part in Council of Caspian countries FMs session

ARTEK (Yalta). KAZINFORM - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of Caspian countries in Astana on July 13, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"Such ministerial meeting is held for the sixth time as it represents an effective platform for cooperation between countries," Zakharova said. "Among matters on the agenda are issues of a legal status of the sea," she added.

Source: TASS