Law enforcement detain patrons of criminal oil business

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Footage of the special operation conducted by the National Security Committee jointly with the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Kyzylorda region, to curb the activities of several criminal groups involved in illegal acquisition, transportation, storage and sale of oil and petroleum products became available.





As previously reported, law enforcement officers detained 8 people and conducted 21 searches at their residences and affiliated enterprises in Kyzylorda, Taraz, and Shymkent.





Among the detained patrons of the criminal oil business are officers of Internal Security Department of Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda transport prosecutor Nurlan Serikbayev.













Operative and investigative measures are underway.









































































