    12:21, 05 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Law enforcement to ensure special security during Universiade

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty and neighborhood the law enforcement will carry out preventative activity during January 6-25 before the Universiade.     

    "On the eve of the large international sports event - Universiade-2017 - which will bring many international athletes and guests to the country, the matters of security are in priority in Almaty and Almaty region. Therefore wide-scale preventative security measures will be conducted.

    The action includes inspection of the individuals who are on files in the Department of Internal Affairs at their places of residence, inspection of the owners of fire arms and hunting weapons, and other security measures as reported by the Almaty city Anti-Terrorism Department.

     

     

