EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:01, 17 November 2015 | GMT +6

    Law on 12-year education in Kazakhstan inked by President

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of education," the president's press service reports.

    The law is called to implement the National Plan - 100 specific steps in terms of gradual shift to the 12-year education, dual education and renewal of the educational standards. The text of the law is to be published in the press.

    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Akorda presidential residence Education President of Kazakhstan Education and Science News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!