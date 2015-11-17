Law on 12-year education in Kazakhstan inked by President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of education," the president's press service reports.

The law is called to implement the National Plan - 100 specific steps in terms of gradual shift to the 12-year education, dual education and renewal of the educational standards. The text of the law is to be published in the press.