Law on public service amended

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on public service", Kazinform refers to Akorda press service.

The document aims at improvement of personnel recruitment process at governmental and law-enforcement structures of the country as well as public servants’ work.

As reported earlier, the law reviews the order of recruitment of personnel by governmental agencies and establishes appropriate control over observance of meritocracy principle. The procedure of recruiting personnel for A and B category positions is simplified.