Law on Supreme Court Council's activity inked

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of modernization of court system", Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

The document is aimed at the modernization of court system, especially the activity of the Supreme Court Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



The text of the law is set to be published in the press.